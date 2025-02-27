Wendell Carter News: Hauls in 14 boards Thursday

Carter finished Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Warriors with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Carter led both teams in rebounding Thursday, with five of his boards coming on the offensive side of the floor, and he was one point shy from registering his ninth double-double of the season. He has started in each of the Magic's last five games, and over that span he has averaged 9.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 26.9 minutes per game.