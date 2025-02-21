Wendell Carter News: Hauls in 15 boards vs. Atlanta

Carter totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over the Hawks.

It was Carter's first start since Jan. 27, and he took advantage by finishing Thursday's game as the leading rebounder and was one point shy from registering his eighth double-double of the regular season. Carter's fantasy value should be higher for as long as he remains in the starting five while Goga Bitadze serves in a reserve role.