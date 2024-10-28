Wendell Carter News: Logs first double-double of season

Carter produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Pacers.

Carter has registered at least 10 rebounds or more in each of the first four games of the regular season, but Monday's game was his first reaching double-digit scoring. He isn't expected to produce a lot of points on a night-to-night basis while playing alongside Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner (illness), but Carter provides value with his rebounding and steals.