Wendell Carter News: Omitted from injury report

Carter (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Carter is cleared to suit up for the first time since Nov. 3. Given his lengthy layoff, the big man will likely face heavy restrictions during his return to game action. In his first five appearances this season, Carter averaged 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.