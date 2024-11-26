Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Carter (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Carter is cleared to suit up for the first time since Nov. 3. Given his lengthy layoff, the big man will likely face heavy restrictions during his return to game action. In his first five appearances this season, Carter averaged 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now