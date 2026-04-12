Wendell Carter News: Only three points in loss
Carter supplied three points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Celtics.
Carter struggled during the loss, scoring just three points, the fewest he has scored since mid-Feb. Despite facing a Boston team minus all of its stars, Orlando failed to get the job done. As punishment, the Magic will now have to face the 76ers in Philadelphia, where the loser will then have to back up against either the Heat or the Hornets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More