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Wendell Carter News: Only three points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Carter supplied three points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Celtics.

Carter struggled during the loss, scoring just three points, the fewest he has scored since mid-Feb. Despite facing a Boston team minus all of its stars, Orlando failed to get the job done. As punishment, the Magic will now have to face the 76ers in Philadelphia, where the loser will then have to back up against either the Heat or the Hornets.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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