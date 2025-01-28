Wendell Carter News: Plays 36 minutes in loss

Carter accumulated 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

Goga Bitadze returned to action Monday, but saw 22 minutes compared to 36 for Carter. The double overtime inflated this number, however, and Bitadze was likely on some restrictions. Despite this strong showing for Carter, the presence of Bitadze will make this a position battle worth monitoring closely.