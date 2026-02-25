Wendell Carter News: Plays hero in Tuesday's win

Carter supplied 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 victory over the Lakers.

The double-double was his second straight and seventh of the season, and Carter's final bucket was his biggest as he grabbed a loose ball under the net and put it home for the game-winning points. The 26-year-old center has pulled down double-digit boards in four of the last five games, averaging 10.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists during that stretch.