Wendell Carter News: Productive again despite loss

Carter contributed 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.

Carter continues to play a pivotal role for the Magic, despite the fact that he has yet to really blow up. He has been one of the more underrated players this season, quietly going about his business with very little fanfare. Through 68 games, he has been a top 70 player in nine-category leagues, averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers.