Wendell Carter News: Records double-double

Carter amassed 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over the Wizards.

Carter moved into the starting lineup after the All-Star break, and while this was only his third double-double over his last 15 appearances, it was also the second time he achieved this feat in the Magic's past three games. It's hard to trust Carter in most fantasy formats from a scoring perspective, especially since he holds a secondary role in Jamahl Mosley's scheme. Still, he's finding ways to remain productive, particularly in a position where the drop in talent is sizable after the elite options.