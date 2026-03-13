Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Records double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Carter contributed 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.

In a game where Paolo Banchero wasn't at his best, Carter was one of several Orlando players who stepped up, and the big man made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Aside from notching a double-double, his four steals-plus-blocks combined were his highest mark in those categories since Jan. 18, when he also had two steals and two swats against the Grizzlies. This was Carter's second consecutive double-double and fourth across his last nine contests.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
11 days ago