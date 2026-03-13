Wendell Carter News: Records double-double
Carter contributed 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.
In a game where Paolo Banchero wasn't at his best, Carter was one of several Orlando players who stepped up, and the big man made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Aside from notching a double-double, his four steals-plus-blocks combined were his highest mark in those categories since Jan. 18, when he also had two steals and two swats against the Grizzlies. This was Carter's second consecutive double-double and fourth across his last nine contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 310 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Carter See More