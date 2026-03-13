Wendell Carter News: Records double-double

Carter contributed 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.

In a game where Paolo Banchero wasn't at his best, Carter was one of several Orlando players who stepped up, and the big man made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Aside from notching a double-double, his four steals-plus-blocks combined were his highest mark in those categories since Jan. 18, when he also had two steals and two swats against the Grizzlies. This was Carter's second consecutive double-double and fourth across his last nine contests.