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Wendell Carter News: Records double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Carter finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 win over the Kings.

Carter didn't have his best shooting performance, particularly considering that he plays near the rim as a center, but he still posted a decent output. This was his first double-double since March 12, when he had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Wizards, and his fifth since the All-Star break. It's worth noting that Carter has now scored in double digits in each of his last nine appearances as well.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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