Wendell Carter News: Records seven assists

Carter ended with six points (3-4 FG), nine rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.

Carter matched his career-best mark of seven assists and played 28 minutes compared to 20 for starting center Goga Bitadze. This is a position battle to monitor, but it's worth noting that Bitadze has strung together a few duds in a row. Carter's stats haven't jumped off the page either, to be fair, as he's averaging 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last three games with a total of one steal and zero blocks.