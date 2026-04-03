Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Scores season-high 28 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Carter finished Friday's 138-127 victory over the Mavericks with 28 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes.

Carter not only led the Magic in scoring in this win, but he also delivered a season-high mark in scoring -- his previous season-best output was a 26-point effort against the Nuggets on Dec. 18. Carter is ending the regular season on a strong note, and even though he tends to operate as the No. 3 or No. 4 option offensively for Orlando, he's making the most of his role. This was the 12th time he's scored in double digits over his last 13 appearances dating back to March 11.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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