Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Sniffs double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:19pm

Carter produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 victory over the Heat.

Carter ended just two rebounds shy of posting what would've been his third consecutive double-double. The big man continues to find ways to produce on the offensive end for the Magic, and it would be fair to say he's been performing as the team's third-best option behind the duo of Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane with Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen) out. Carter has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games, reaching the 15-point mark six times in that span.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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