Wendell Carter News: Starting, on minutes limit

Carter (foot) will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls but will be on a limit of roughly 14-16 minutes, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter has missed nearly a month with left foot plantar fasciitis. Even though he'll be limited in his first game back, it's encouraging that he's with the starters. In five appearances prior to his injury, Carter averaged 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes. His return will most likely result in reduced roles for Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze.