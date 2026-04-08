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Wendell Carter News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:44pm

Carter (questionable) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter was initially carrying a questionable tag due to a nasal fracture, but the big man will suit up and should handle his regular workload down low. Carter is averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 19 appearances since the beginning of March.

Wendell Carter
Orlando Magic
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