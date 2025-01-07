Wendell Carter News: Very efficient Monday

Carter racked up 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over New York.

Carter continues to play off the bench despite the Magic being very thin in the frontcourt, but he made his presence felt as a scorer Monday. Carter seems to be trending in the right direction and could be a solid streaming option regardless of his role, as he's scored in double digits in four of his last five outings.