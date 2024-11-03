Wendell Carter News: Will play Sunday

Carter (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Carter was a late scratch ahead of Friday's loss to the Cavaliers but will shake off a questionable tag and return to action Sunday. Over his first five appearances this season, Carter has averaged 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.