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Wendell Moore Injury: Misses G League game Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Moore didn't play in Sunday's 128-119 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats after suffering a knee injury.

Moore is one of the Pistons' two-way players, but he has seen most of his action in the G League, where he apparently picked up an injury during his last appearance against the Boom. With the severity of the issue still unclear, Moore could remain unavailable for the next games, leaving Motor City without a regular starter. Meanwhile, Brice Williams is now the main option to fill in for him.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
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