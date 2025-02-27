Wendell Moore Injury: Not playing vs. Dallas

Moore (concussion) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Moore notched 12 points and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, but he landed on the injury report Wednesday with a concussion, and he's not ready to return to action yet. His next chance to suit up will come against the Wizards on Saturday, and his absence could open up bench minutes for players such as Elfrid Payton and KJ Simpson.