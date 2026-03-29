Wendell Moore Injury: Sits out G League game with injury
Moore was inactive Saturday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 125-119 loss to the Osceola Magic due to a knee injury.
Moore logged 26 minutes for the Cruise in Friday's 132-118 win over Osceola, so his absence Saturday may have been a planned maintenance day for the second leg of a back-to-back set. The two-way player could rejoin the Pistons ahead of their next game Monday in Oklahoma City, but he's more likely to remain with the Cruise while the team prepares to play Raptors 905 in its playoff opener Tuesday.
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