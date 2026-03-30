Wendell Moore News: Available Monday

Moore (two-way) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Moore missed the Motor City Cruise's G League regular-season finale Saturday but is available to return to action with the parent club. Detroit will be without Cade Cunningham (chest), Jalen Duren (knee), Isaiah Stewart (calf), Tobias Harris (hip) and Duncan Robinson (hip) on Monday, so there's a chance Moore will log minutes for the Pistons for the first time since Feb. 6.