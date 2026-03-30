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Wendell Moore News: Could be available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Pistons list Moore (two-way) as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Moore sat out the G League Motor City Cruise's regular-season finale Saturday against the Osceola Magic for what was believed to be right knee injury management in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but his health doesn't look like it will be a factor in whether or not he suits up for Detroit on Monday. Instead, the Pistons appear to be contemplating whether or not to make Moore available Monday in what would essentially be another back-to-back set for the fourth-year wing. Moore will likely rejoin Motor City for its playoff opener Tuesday versus Raptors 905, so even with Detroit listing five rotation players as out or doubtful for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, the two-way player may not be asked to handle extended minutes in an effort to keep him fresh for Tuesday.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
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