Wendell Moore News: Good to go for Thursday
Moore (personal) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Thursday's game against Boston.
Moore has seen his career prospectus reborn in Detroit, with his 164 minutes of action already representing a career high for the third-year guard. That being said, Detroit's backcourt will be fully healthy entering Thursday's contest, so Moore is unlikely to take on a relevant role.
