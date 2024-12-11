Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Good to go for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Moore (personal) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Thursday's game against Boston.

Moore has seen his career prospectus reborn in Detroit, with his 164 minutes of action already representing a career high for the third-year guard. That being said, Detroit's backcourt will be fully healthy entering Thursday's contest, so Moore is unlikely to take on a relevant role.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now