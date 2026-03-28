Wendell Moore News: Impactful off bench in G League
Moore supplied 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 132-118 G League win over the Osceola Magic.
Moore was limited to a second-unit role for the second straight contest since returning from a knee issue, but he did get more playing time than in the previous game. The 24-year-old took advantage of his opportunities to post his highest total of points in his last four G League appearances. He's signed to a two-way deal but might continue to feature mostly for the G League club in the final rounds of the season.
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