Wendell Moore News: Minimal impact in win

Moore totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 20 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 win over the Knicks.

Moore played at least 20 minutes for the third consecutive game, but contributed sparingly Monday. Since returning from a concussion in early March, he's appeared in seven contests, averaging 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. The 23-year-old is on a two-way contract, but has recently maintained a relatively consistent role as a reserve wing with the Hornets.