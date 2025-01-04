Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Moving back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Moore is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The Pistons will tweak their lineup for this contest and Moore will return to the bench, as Ausar Thompson has entered the lineup. Moore is averaging 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game off the bench this season.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now