Wendell Moore News: Moving back to bench role

Moore is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The Pistons will tweak their lineup for this contest and Moore will return to the bench, as Ausar Thompson has entered the lineup. Moore is averaging 4.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game off the bench this season.