Wendell Moore News: Pops for 30 points in G League win

Moore provided 30 points (8-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Moore did not have a good shooting night by any means, as he shot under 40 percent from the field for the first time since Dec. 22. However, he was still able to tally 30 points, reached the free-throw line a season-high nine times and ultimately helped the Cruise secure the win.