Wendell Moore News: Pops for 30 points in G League win
Moore provided 30 points (8-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics.
Moore did not have a good shooting night by any means, as he shot under 40 percent from the field for the first time since Dec. 22. However, he was still able to tally 30 points, reached the free-throw line a season-high nine times and ultimately helped the Cruise secure the win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Moore See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18331 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25November 25, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 23November 23, 2024
-
NBA Team Previews
Minnesota Timberwolves Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23September 25, 2022
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Moore See More