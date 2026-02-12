Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Pops for 30 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Moore provided 30 points (8-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Moore did not have a good shooting night by any means, as he shot under 40 percent from the field for the first time since Dec. 22. However, he was still able to tally 30 points, reached the free-throw line a season-high nine times and ultimately helped the Cruise secure the win.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Moore See More
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
331 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 25, 2024
NBA DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 23, 2024
Minnesota Timberwolves Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Author Image
Alex Barutha
September 25, 2022
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022