Wendell Moore News: Pops for double-double in loss

Moore amassed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 loss to the Warriors.

Although Moore's opportunities the Hornets will be limited due to his contract restrictions, he was able to make a significant impact n the blowout loss. Moore has struggled to find traction at the next level, and Charlotte is the Duke product's third stop over three seasons after being drafted in the first round by Minnesota in 2022.