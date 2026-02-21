Wendell Moore News: Posts 38 points in G League loss
Moore supplied 38 points (13-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 131-124 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
Moore was heavily involved, especially in offensive tasks, recording a game-high scoring tally against the Skyhawks. He scored his second-most points over the current G League campaign while increasing his average to 20.8 points per game, which represents the highest figure among Motor City players. Despite being signed to a two-way deal, Moore will likely remain active with the G League squad going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Moore See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18340 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 25November 25, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 23November 23, 2024
-
NBA Team Previews
Minnesota Timberwolves Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23September 25, 2022
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wendell Moore See More