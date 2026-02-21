Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Posts 38 points in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Moore supplied 38 points (13-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 131-124 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Moore was heavily involved, especially in offensive tasks, recording a game-high scoring tally against the Skyhawks. He scored his second-most points over the current G League campaign while increasing his average to 20.8 points per game, which represents the highest figure among Motor City players. Despite being signed to a two-way deal, Moore will likely remain active with the G League squad going forward.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
