Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Moore finished Sunday's 124-104 win over the Wizards with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

With Tim Hardaway (head) sidelined, Moore has taken advantage of some newfound minutes. He's played at least 23 minutes in three straight contests, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 56.2 percent from the field. His usage rate has been very low, however.

Wendell Moore
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now