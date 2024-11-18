Wendell Moore News: Productive off bench

Moore finished Sunday's 124-104 win over the Wizards with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

With Tim Hardaway (head) sidelined, Moore has taken advantage of some newfound minutes. He's played at least 23 minutes in three straight contests, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 56.2 percent from the field. His usage rate has been very low, however.