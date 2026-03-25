Wendell Moore News: Returns to action in G League

Moore (knee) recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 143-132 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Back in action for the G League club for the first time since March 11, Moore came off the bench and operated with a minutes restriction. Assuming he experienced no setbacks with his knee coming out of Wednesday's contest, Moore should see his minutes pick up in future games for the Cruise. The 24-year-old is signed to a two-way contract with Detroit but is unlikely to see extended run for the Pistons until the team clinches the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed and potentially rests key players during the final couple weeks of the regular season.