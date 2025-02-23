Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Tallies eight points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Moore recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds over 22 minutes during Saturday's 141-88 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Moore scored at least eight points for just the fourth time all season, making the most of what was an embarrassing loss by the Hornets. given Moore has played only twice in the past nine games, there is no reason to think this performance will lead to increased opportunity moving forward.

Wendell Moore
Charlotte Hornets
