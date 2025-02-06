Wendell Moore News: Waived by Pistons
The Pistons waived Moore on Thursday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Moore is playing just 11.0 minutes per game over 20 appearances with the Pistons this year, so his departure doesn't figure to create a significant void in Detroit's rotation. The 2022 first-rounder will hope to latch onto another team elsewhere as a backcourt depth piece.
Wendell Moore
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now