Will Baker News: Balanced outing off bench in loss

Baker ended with five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to Maine.

Baker put forth a balanced outing off the bench in Wednesday's blowout contest, leading all Wolves players in blocks while ending as one of two bench players with five or more boards. Baker has appeared in 13 G League contests, averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.