Will Baker headshot

Will Baker News: Contributes off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 7:29pm

Baker posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes in Wednesday's 142-120 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Baker returned after missing time due to an illness, contributing off the bench with a bucket over a bench-low minute total. Baker has appeared in 15 contests this year, averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Will Baker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
