Will Baker News: Dominates off bench in loss

Baker posted 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds over 19 minutes in Monday's 123-116 G League loss to San Diego.

Baker led the way off the Iowa bench in Monday's outing, finishing nearly perfect from the field and one point short of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Baker has appeared in 22 G League outings, averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.