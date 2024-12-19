Will Baker News: Limited role off bench in debut

Baker was held scoreless (0-1 FG) over three minutes in Thursday's 124-99 win over Stockton in the G League Winter Showcase.

Baker made his debut with Iowa in the G League Winter Showcase after recently signing with the Wolves, coming off the bench Thursday and appearing in just under three minutes while missing his lone shot attempt. Baker could become a player we see contributing to a minor extent moving forward as he gets acclimated to Iowa.