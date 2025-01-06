Will Baker News: Nears double digits off bench

Baker posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and two assists over 12 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League loss to Santa Cruze.

Baker provided an offensive spark off the Wolves bench Saturday, ending second on the Iowa second unit in scoring while concluding one point short of the double-digit mark in a losing effort. Baker has appeared in five G League contests this season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per outing.