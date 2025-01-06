Fantasy Basketball
Will Baker headshot

Will Baker News: Nears double digits off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Baker posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and two assists over 12 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League loss to Santa Cruze.

Baker provided an offensive spark off the Wolves bench Saturday, ending second on the Iowa second unit in scoring while concluding one point short of the double-digit mark in a losing effort. Baker has appeared in five G League contests this season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per outing.

Will Baker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
