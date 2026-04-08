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Will Richard Injury: Doubtful to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:55pm

Richard (back) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Richard was a late scratch before Tuesday's game against the Kings, and the doubtful tag suggests he likely won't be available Thursday against the Lakers as well. If Richard doesn't play, look for Pat Spencer to see more minutes in his place.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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