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Will Richard Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Richard (back) is now being listed as out for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.

Richard was listed in the starting lineup, so he's a very late scratch for Tuesday's game. Pat Spencer will draw the start in Richard's absence, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's meeting with the Lakers.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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