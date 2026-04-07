Will Richard Injury: Downgraded to out
Richard (back) is now being listed as out for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Richard was listed in the starting lineup, so he's a very late scratch for Tuesday's game. Pat Spencer will draw the start in Richard's absence, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's meeting with the Lakers.
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