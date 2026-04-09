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Will Richard Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Richard (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Richard is missing his second straight contest and the first half of this back-to-back set with a lower-back strain. Gary Payton and Pat Spencer should help pick up the slack in the backcourt for the Warriors on Thursday.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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