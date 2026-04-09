Will Richard Injury: Downgraded to out
Richard (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Richard is missing his second straight contest and the first half of this back-to-back set with a lower-back strain. Gary Payton and Pat Spencer should help pick up the slack in the backcourt for the Warriors on Thursday.
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