Will Richard Injury: Exits early Saturday
Richard won't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain. He'll finish with four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and one block in five minutes.
Richard shifted to a bench role Saturday and logged just under five minutes before spraining his ankle. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way. Richard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams54 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2991 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Pacific Division Preview: Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Suns & Kings Analysis200 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More