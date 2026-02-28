Will Richard headshot

Will Richard Injury: Exits early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Richard won't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain. He'll finish with four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and one block in five minutes.

Richard shifted to a bench role Saturday and logged just under five minutes before spraining his ankle. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way. Richard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
