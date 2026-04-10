Will Richard Injury: Iffy for Friday
Richard (back) is questionable to play against the Kings on Friday.
Richard remains day-to-day after missing the last two games for Golden State. He's not a great option in fantasy formats with Stephen Curry (knee) expected to suit up.
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