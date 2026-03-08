Will Richard Injury: Iffy for Monday
Richard (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Richard could miss a fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. If he is unable to play, Pat Spencer and Gui Santos figure to maintain extended minutes.
