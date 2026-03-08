Will Richard headshot

Will Richard Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Richard (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Richard could miss a fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. If he is unable to play, Pat Spencer and Gui Santos figure to maintain extended minutes.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
