Will Richard headshot

Will Richard Injury: Listed out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Richard (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Richard will miss his third straight contest Saturday, but he remains day-to-day. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Jazz.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
