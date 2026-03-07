Will Richard Injury: Listed out for Saturday
Richard (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Richard will miss his third straight contest Saturday, but he remains day-to-day. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Jazz.
