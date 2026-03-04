Will Richard Injury: Out again Thursday
Richard (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against Houston.
Richard will be sidelined for a second straight contest and remains day-to-day. For now, his status for Saturday's game against the Thunder is in the air.
