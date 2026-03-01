Will Richard Injury: Out for Monday
Richard (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Richard sprained his right ankle in Saturday's loss to the Lakers and will be held out of Monday's contest. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Houston. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, Pat Spencer, Gary Payton (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton are candidates to see a bump in minutes.
