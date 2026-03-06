Will Richard Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Richard (ankle) is questionable to play Saturday against the Thunder.
Richard is in danger of missing his third consecutive game Saturday, but we'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Richard is out again, Gui Santos and Malevy Leons will help pick up the slack.
