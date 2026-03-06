Will Richard headshot

Will Richard Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Richard (ankle) is questionable to play Saturday against the Thunder.

Richard is in danger of missing his third consecutive game Saturday, but we'll have a better idea of his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Richard is out again, Gui Santos and Malevy Leons will help pick up the slack.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
