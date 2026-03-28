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Will Richard Injury: Questionable versus Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Richard (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.

Richard got the start in Friday's win over Washington. However, he's now listed as questionable due to heel soreness. With De'Anthony Melton (knee) available, Richard will likely head back to the bench if he's cleared to suit up.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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